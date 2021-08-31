It was a big day for Jalynn Stangler and Sofia Sanchez, and Michele Najar knew it. She knelt down in the dirt next to the 9 year olds, blocked out the blur of activity swirling around them, and reminded them of all they’d learned over the past few months, reassuring them that they’d be fine. Minutes later, all eyes were on them.
Well, actually, all eyes were on Jalynn, Sofia, their hogs Spots and Crow, and a half-dozen other kids and their hogs, too. It was Aug. 7, the day of the Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown.
Every year, in anticipation of the Greenlee and Graham County fairs and the Southeastern Arizona Livestock Expo in Willcox, kids put into practice everything they’ve learned about the art of showing off animals. In a matter of weeks, a judge will be looking at those animals to determine their market quality.
Large stock animals — hogs, lambs, goats, steers and heifers — are judged similarly, and kids who excel at showmanship are able to emphasize their animals’ best qualities or hide flaws when in the arena, Najar said.
Forcing your animal to hold its head up will show off its back, making a Z in front of the judge ensures they see both sides of the animal, from the back to the belly, and both ends.
“The judges are looking at the muscle on them, how the animal is built, their bone structure,” Najar said. “The judge is looking for specific species qualities...like for the pigs, they’re looking at the quality of the development of the back end, where the hams are at, that back leg area. They’re looking at the overall development of the muscle for the meat product.”
Most of the kids in the showdown were a mix of 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. You can join 4-H at age 5, and start showing animals at 8.
In front of the judge
The showdown was the first time Jalynn and Sofia had shown their hogs to a judge. They used their pig sticks to direct them this way and that, making sure their hogs didn’t wander or get into a fight with other hogs.
“It was fun,” Jalynn said. “I was nervous because it was a new experience, but I think I did pretty good.”
Joseph Fickett, a San Simon native who judged the event, was nice, she said.
“He said that I had a pretty smile and a good attitude, but that I just needed to look at him more,” she said.
For the past few months, Jalynn has been spending about an hour every day practicing with Spots, and that’s not counting the time she spends feeding, grooming and mucking out his stall.
It’s worth it, she said, “because I like animals and I like the fair.”
Sofia also enjoyed her time in the arena although it was the first time she’d had to move Crow around with so many other kids and hogs criss-crossing in front of her.
“It was fun. Actually, it was a lot of fun,” she said.
Learning about them
Najar is the swine leader for Greenlee County’s 4-H; she’s also spent time teaching kids about other species in the past.
Marcy Harris teaches the junior high FFA class at Duncan Elementary School. While in junior high and high school FFA, kids learn about animals, range management, wildlife management and horticulture.
Harris and Najar said the kids may have a lot of fun, but people who are unfamiliar with rural living probably have no idea just how much work goes into raising the animals.
The animals are bought months in advance of the fair from breeders and the youngsters often spend up to an hour a day every day working on their showmanship skills.
“The majority of them raise more than one animal, even if it’s a small-stock animal. I would say 90% raise more than one animal,” Harris said.
“And I would say a third of them roughly raise two different species, so they’ll be showing in two different classes,” Najar said.
They get up before dawn to feed them, they clean their pens and groom them. The kids in 4-H also spend hours in class learning about nutrition and what their animals should be eating, for example the percent protein and fat that should be given and how to read labels. They also learn about anatomy, cuts of meat and various illnesses.
“We start classes before they buy an animal because we want the kids to know what they’re buying” and the work involved, Najar said.
Steers and heifers are bought in October or November and hogs, goats and lambs are bought between early March and mid-May.
4-H leaders probably meet with the kids and their animals four or five times.
“We do have practices with their animals and we weigh them so they can see their weight gains consistently through the year,” Najar said.
The kids also have to keep track of their expenses, feed records, vet records and tack.
Kids who don’t have their own pens make the trek to Morenci, where Freeport-McMoRan built a facility for them.
And don’t forget, the women said, all of this work comes on top of homework, sports and other extracurricular events.
“Probably half of these kids are also doing sports or another club,” Najar said.
“These kids are the best of the best,” Harris agreed.
All of them are driven, dedicated, passionate and responsible, they said.
“The ambition that they have to make it out in the real world is remarkable because they have already tackled so many things at one time,” Harris said. “When they go out into the real world, they’ll be like, ‘Eh, that’s fine.’”
“They’ll think an eight-hour work day is slacking when they graduate,” Najar said.
Adelina Segovia, a 17-year-old from Safford who also competes in rodeos, won her age division in the lamb and rabbit classes at the showdown and two of her nine siblings also came home winners.
“These events show that I’m dedicated and I’m capable. It’s a lot of responsibility having to raise and transport animals by yourself,” Adelina said. “I’ve learned that not everything in life is going to come easy. You’ve got to put forth a lot of effort to succeed.”
Alex Smith, a 13-year-old from Bonita, has been showing lambs for four years. This year she showed Houdini, who somehow always escapes his pen.
“I’ve learned that you shouldn’t expect the work to be done for you because it won’t get done,” Alex said. “But I love it because I get to see a lot of people I know and it’s fun.”
Her mom, Lena, said the showdown and county fairs are a “time when someone else can win and you can still feel good about it.”
Anissa Daniel, who lives in Morenci with her sister Jalynn has definitely noticed a difference in her.
“I told her she had to have good grades to show and now she does,” Daniel said. “She’s more responsible now and she’s definitely come out of her shell. She was super shy, but being around others in a group has helped with that.”
Sofia’s mom, Amanda Sanchez, has also seen a change.
“She’s become a little braver,” Sanchez, a Sheldon resident, said. “She’s always been afraid of going to the barn by herself, but now having an animal she’s responsible for she’s become more confident and responsible.”
Not all of the children will go home winners, but it doesn’t matter, Harris and Najar said.
“They earn a sense of sportsmanship. It’s not about winning, it’s about how you participate. They learn about losing in good graces and outstanding sportsmanship,” Harris said. “You’ll see a person whose animal got sick still show up to help the other kids.”
Fickett, who has been judging fairs and jackpot shows since he was 13, said he tries to go out of his way to lower kids’ stress levels.
“I try to make it as fun as I possibly can,” the 23-year-old University of Arizona student said of showmanship shows. “I’m a very talkative person and I try to get down to their level. I want to help them in any way I can. I’m not opposed to getting out there and showing them myself. I talk to every single kid because I think they deserve that and I try to critique them in a way that builds them up as well.”
And while a few families may be thinking about a paycheck at the end of the county fair, most families don’t even break even, Najar said.
Many kids plow their money back into their next animal, often choosing to move to the next-biggest animal, the women said. Rabbits start out at $35 to $50, goats and lambs $200, hogs $300 and market steers $700 to $1,000.
While the kids who get involved in 4-H and FFA name their critters and grow to love them, they know what’s going to happen after the fair, the women said.
They learn animals are sent to market at six to eight months old “because that’s when you have your higher quality of meat, you have your good meat-to-fat ratio. They get older than that then your meat will be a little bit tougher. You’ll have a higher fat ratio and you want some fat because that’s what gives it flavor but you don’t want a lot of fat because it’s waste,” Najar said.
“From the very beginning all of the leaders make sure to we remind the kids they are market animals and they are selling them to somebody for meat,” Najar said.