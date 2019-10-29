CLIFTON—The season of giving is almost upon us, and the American Red Cross is always in need of those who can give blood.
The Red Cross will be in the region in November with a series of blood drives in Graham and Greenlee counties. This time of year is important due to the surge of flu activity and the upcoming holiday season. “With influenza season upon us, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now,” the Red Cross’ Cynthia de la Torre wrote. “At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give.”
Volunteers in the Morenci-Clifton area received recognition for their efforts early this year when they collected 281 pints of blood over the course of 2018, saving 843 lives. “This is the first time, and also the only blood drive in the state that has hit their goal consistently all year long,” American Red Cross Arizona Donor Recruitment Department Manager Samantha Bivens told the Copper Era in January. “They bring in more than 40 pints every single time, and that’s a hard thing to do.”
Clifton will be hosting its blood drive at the American Legion on Nov. 11, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Safford and Thatcher will also be holding blood drives. Safford’s is Nov. 13 at the Manor House, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thatcher’s will take place Nov. 11 at the VFW post from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.