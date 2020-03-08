CLIFTON – Would-be racers, the time has come to register for the 2020 Clifton Hill Climb, which will be held April 24-26.
“You've been patient, now here's the reward,” the Clifton Hill Climb Committee wrote on Facebook over the weekend.
The planning committee is partnering with different groups and organizations to help generate more money for the race and grow the audience at this year's event, which is returning after a hiatus. The group announced that an advertising campaign to promote the Hill Climb is on the way. The event currently has a sponsorship program, with different reward levels for donors. In February, the Hill Climb Committee had managed to generate over $6,000 of the $10,000 funding goal.
There are also partner events planned for Hill Climb weekend, like the “Great Duck Race” from the Greenlee Tourism Council and Gila Watershed Partnership. The weekend will include not only the races, but a parade, rewards dinner and Miss Clifton Hill Climb competition.
Drivers can go to motorsportreg.com to register for the event. There, they can download a log book and tech checklist for the race. Registration is set to end on April 23 at 1:00 a.m. MST.
Learn more about the Clifton Hill Climb online at https://www.facebook.com/cliftonhillclimb.