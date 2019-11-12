ORO VALLEY — Add another name to the growing list of candidates for the battleground congressional district that represents Graham and Greenlee counties.
Oro Valley lawyer Nolan Reidhead announced Monday he was seeking the Republican nomination for Arizona Congressional District 1.
“Our government mocks the rule of law, caters to establishment politicians and threatens the constitutional rights of the people. I support President Trump’s efforts to ‘drain the swamp,’ secure our borders, enrich our economy and protect our founding freedoms,” Reidhead in the press release announcing his candidacy.
On his campaign website, Reidhead said that, if elected, he would oppose “laws and policies that support extreme ideals that are detrimental to America, including open borders, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and other forms of socialism.”
Reidhead is the fourth Republican to announce his candidacy in the district. He joins Eloy’s Tiffany Shedd — who ran in 2016 but lost in the primary — Williams Mayor John Moore and Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor.
The seat is currently held by two-time Congressman Tom O’Halleran. He’s facing a Democratic primary challenge from former state Senator Barbara McGuire, of Kearny, former Flagstaff City Council member Eva Putzova and Larry Williams, of Chambers.