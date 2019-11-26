CLIFTON — Make sure to get into the Christmas spirit next week as Clifton will be holding the 2019 Festival of Lights.
The event begins Dec. 7 with a street fair at noon and culminates with a parade on Chase Creek Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The street fair is a family-friendly affair with food, games, live music and entertainment. One lucky raffle winner will also take home a “money wreath” constructed from currency.
Organizers also promised there would be changes in the format for this year’s festival to keep the event fresh.
The theme of this year’s parade is a “Rock and Roll Christmas.”
Readers interested in participating in the parade or who have a float can find all the necessary application forms online at https://cliftonaz.com/events or by contacting Clifton Town hall at 928-865-4146.