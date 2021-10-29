Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, of Arizona's 14th Legislative District has tendered her resignation.
In a letter dated Oct. 1, Nutt told House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers her resignation will become effective Nov. 1. She did not state a reason.
LD-14 includes all of Cochise and Greenlee counties and parts of Graham and Pima counties.
"It has been my great honor to serve with you, sir, and to be part of your leadership team these past three years," Nutt wrote.
The news came as a surprise to Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier, who was notified by an Arizona Republic reporter.
As for what happens next, Rapier said Bowers is expected to let Governor Doug Ducey know and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs must take some steps.
There are two routes Hobbs can take when legislators resign. In counties with at least 30 precinct committee members, Hobbs would notify the state party chairman of the appropriate party of the resignation and those committee members would submit three names to the Board of Supervisors for consideration. If there aren't at least 30 precinct committee members, Hobbs would directly notify the appropriate Board of Supervisors, which would then create a citizens' panel that would submit three names.
In the past, Nutt has listed her home as Clifton, however, her resignation lists a Pearce address so it's unclear if the Greenlee County or the Cochise County Board of Supervisors will make the ultimate decision, Rapier said.
Greenlee County doesn't have at least 30 precinct committee members, so if the matter does end up in Greenlee County, a citizens' board will have to be convened, he said.
As of Friday, he and the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors have received no official word of the resignation.
Nutt is the chairperson of the Rules committee and serves on the Appropriations, Commerce and Land, Agriculture & Rural Affairs committees.
She did not respond to phone calls and emails left for her Friday.