CLIFTON — Representative Tom O’Halleran will be making a stop to meet with constituents in Greenlee County this month.
At the recent Chamber mixer, Outreach Coordinator Max Dell’Oliver confirmed that O’Halleran would be holding a town hall meeting at Clifton’s Town Hall on May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re eager to help satisfy any issue our constituents are facing,” Dell’Oliver said.
The representative will be taking questions and will update the audience on the current state of Congress.
Dell’Oliver also confirmed that O’Halleran will be holding an informal coffee meeting at Hilda’s Restaurant in Duncan.
“I urge you personally not to hold back,” he said.
O’Halleran faces challenges to his seat in 2020 from two challengers. Former Flagstaff City Councilwoman Eva Putzova will represent a Democratic primary challenge, and current Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor announced his intention to run as a Republican.
For more information Clifton Town Hall can be reached at 928-865-4146.