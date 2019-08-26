SOLOMON — At the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Solomon, a group of stakeholders gathered for a morning breakfast and presentation on the Gila River watershed.
The group included politicians, educators, scientists and others touring the Gila Watershed Partnership’s restoration sites on the Gila River. The GWP has been working the past several years to remove tamarisk in several locations along the river and replacing the invasive species with native trees and other plant life in order to protect the watershed.
Replacement will also prevent a monoculture from arising, which could lead to disastrous problems in the event of fire, floods or plant die-off from infestation events.
As explained during the tour, the area is awaiting the arrival of the tamarisk beetle, another introduced invasive species that was originally released to deal with the tamarisk problem.
Bill Brandau, of the Cooperative Extension and the Gila Watershed Partnership, said he hopes changing attitudes could help protect the watershed and the species that live on it, one of which is humans.
“If we could change the things we think, maybe we could,” Brandau said. “Our watershed is different from others. It’s one we use; it’s not preserved.”
Brandau explained that the river plays a significant role in the local economy by serving local farming and ranching.
“What does it save the people who work around here, financially?” said Dr. Shane Burgess, vice president and dean of Agriculture-Life Sciences, CALS Administration for the University of Arizona.
The river impacts all aspects of life throughout the watershed in Graham and Greenlee counties, and into New Mexico, Brandau explained, noting that climate change has had a profound effect upon the watershed; and, as a result, the ambient temperature in the region has soared.
“It used to be cooler. Graham County has progressively gotten hotter since the 1980s,” Brandau said, adding that the long-running drought has affected the region for more than two decades now. “Irrespective of the climate, I believe we can still manage our resources if we’re smart, if we can sit around and talk about it.”
Talk they did, and not just sitting. Those present made the trip out to Fort Thomas and Pima to visit restoration sites that the GWP has been working on to reduce tamarisk and reintroduce native plants.
In Fort Thomas, they were joined by the GWP Habitat Restoration Manager Bethany Drahota to discuss the site.
“You’ll see a lot of our secondary weeds right now. This site was recently burned. We had a prescribed fire last February. So, after that fire, we’re seeing that a lot of the seedbed got stirred up. It was also aggravated by a flood we had this past spring, which is great for our natives but also great for invasives,” she said, gesturing at the large outcrops of weeds.
According to Drahota, there are at least 16 species of weed she’s also working to remove and replace with native plants in the area.
At the Pima site, much has changed. The Eastern Arizona Courier originally visited this site when the GWP first started its work there in 2015. Then Director Steve Eady led the tour through a narrow path carved into the tamarisk by heavy machinery and chainsaws manned by crews of the Arizona Conservation Corps.
Four years later, the site is wildly different — between the GWP’s efforts and a recent fire, the tamarisk is much reduced but not completely gone. GWP Executive Director Melanie Tluczek pointed to tamarisk rapidly blossoming in the husk of a burnt out tree.
The change is happening, however. The stakeholders talked about local solutions and gene treatments using CRISPR technology.
The wheels are spinning and, with a gathering of invested stakeholders to see the work being done, new alliances and partnerships are being formed, leadership said.
For more information about the Gila Watershed Partnership visit http://www.gwpaz.org/.