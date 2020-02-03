MORENCI — Phase II of the Street Paving Project in Morenci continues this month.
This week, Feb. 4-7, will see Cholla Street closed to road parking in Morenci. Driveway parking is listed as OK.
The following week will see Agave (Feb. 10-11) and Mariposa (Feb. 11-13) paved, with Sunflower being completed the week after that (Feb. 17-18).
Stripping, raising valves and cleanouts are scheduled beginning Feb. 19 through Feb. 25, with specific dates to be listed later.
Vehicles on the street will need to be removed during construction times. Failure to do so will result in vehicles towed at the owner’s expense.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/MorenciTown/ or contact the Morenci Community Center at 928-865-6598.