Roaring ‘20s mixer jazzes up the night

MORENCI — The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and mixer was a stellar blast from the past.
This year, at the Morenci Club, the chamber made room for more than 100 guests to participate in their roaring ‘20s mixer that brought out the best of the jazz era, with a prohibition-themed speakeasy complete with dancing and illicit “gambling.”
After an introduction ,guests were treated to a dance routine by Missy’s Girls and a delightful dinner. Chuck Hoisington was the evening’s guest speaker and the prayer was delivered by Richard Lunt.
“I think we’re doing well, we’re expecting 120 and we’ve got seating for 136,” Chamber President Dorcia Frye told the Copper Era. “We have a silent auction, and for our 1920s’ theme everyone is dressed really cute.
“This past year, we started a new process where we feature one chamber member every week on our Facebook page and our website. We recently went out and planned all of our mixers for the next year. Look forward to new things this year from the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce.”
Recently featured members on the chamber’s Facebook page include the Chaparral Mini Mart and Motel and the Ranch House Restaurant in Duncan.
Find the chamber on Facebook by searching @GreenleeCountyChamberOfCommerce or visit the chamber’s website, https://greenleechamber.com/.