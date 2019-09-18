SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have provided an update on a pair of wildfires that began earlier this month.
The lightning-sparked fires were being managed by the district as a way to clear debris in the forest and prevent worse wildfires from occurring in the future.
“The overall strategy will be to contain the fire within existing road systems and natural control features,” the service wrote in an update report on the fires.
An update posted Saturday has the Rocky fire growing from five acres to 3,702 acres. The ANSF’s initial target projected the fire to reach 3,700 acres, and the service is reporting it does not expect any additional growth from the fire.
The Telephone fire has reached 2,200 acres, from an initial measurement of 300 acres. The Telephone fire is approaching its targeted acreage of 2,400.
“Firefighters have been on scene since Sept. 4 and will continue to monitor the fire as it fulfills its natural role in the ecosystem,” the Forest Service wrote.
Smoke continues to impact the affected areas, and motorists in the area are asked to exercise caution.