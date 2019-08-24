CLIFTON — The San Francisco River is designated an important bird habitat and is a hot spot for the local community to recreate. Unfortunately, it is also designated an impaired waterway because of high levels of E. coli, a bacteria that can be harmful to humans.
River clean ups are one of the ways to work together to improve water quality.
Individuals, groups, and families are welcome to join the Gila Watershed Partnership’s next clean up event Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at Riverside Park in Clifton, under the ramada, at 8 a.m. for check-in and a safety briefing.
Volunteers are asked to bring a re-usable water bottle — GWP we will provide the water. Hats, sunglasses, and closed toed shoes are highly recommended. Gloves, safety vests, and garbage bags will be provided. All volunteers will receive a free lunch and 10 percent off at Chase Creek Marketplace on the day of the event.
RSVP is required for lunch and to RSVP or for more information, contact: Kara Barron, science and outreach manager for Gila Watershed Partnership, at 928-424-3886 or e-mail kara@gwpaz.org.
The event is being staged in partnership with SEACAB, ADEQ, Town of Clifton, Freeport-McMoRan and Friends of the Frisco.
Gila Watershed Partnership was founded in 1992 by community members who were concerned about not having a say in watershed issues. Its mission is to engage the community in improving the water quality and ecosystem condition of the Upper Gila Watershed through education and economic opportunity. GWP is shaping a new vision for the watershed — one that includes improvements to the environment, economy and quality of life for all members of the community.