CLIFTON — The Gila Watershed Partnership will be holding a cleanup event for the San Francisco River on March 7.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at Riverside Park in Clifton and runs until noon.
“Come help clean our waterways.” GWP officials said. “Individuals, groups, and families are welcome to join us.”
Check-in is under the ramada at starting at 8 a.m., followed by a safety briefing.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles while the GWP will provide water. Hats, closed toe shoes and sunglasses are recommended. Volunteers will receive a free lunch (RSVP required) as well as 10-percent off at the Chase Creek Marketplace on the day of the cleanup.
The San Francisco Rover, a local recreation spot and designated bird habitat, is one of the areas in the watershed that the GWP works to protect, installing bathrooms and hosting clean up efforts, which has removed thousands of pounds of garbage.
This cleanup is held in partnership with SEACAB, ADEQ, The Friends of the Frisco, Freeport-McMoRan and the Town of Clifton.
For more information or to RSVP contact GWP Science & Outreach Manager Kara Barron at 928-424-3886 or by e-mail at kara@gwpaz.org.