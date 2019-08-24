DUNCAN — So, why save seeds from the garden? To save money or grow varieties that are not always available at the nursery or garden center.
There’s also the process of improving a variety by selective seed saving. Best of all, one can have an ample supply to share with friends, neighbors or the local seed library.
Whatever the reason, seed saving involves a few basic steps.
First, is selection of suitable plants and suitable pollination methods. Next step, is to harvest for seed at the right time to produce viable seed. Then seeds will need to be cleaned and dried. The final step is to properly store seeds until ready to plant.
Timing is essential. Usable seed only comes from fruits or vegetables that are fully ripened. Most of what we harvest to eat is far from ripe; if it were fully ripened, we would not be able to chew the seeds in things such as summer squash and cucumbers.
I like to begin seed saving late in the summer as plants will slow down or stop production if not picked regularly. By late summer, it will also be clear which plants possess qualities worth reproducing.
When selecting varieties for seed saving, choose plants from heirloom or open pollinated varieties. These are stable varieties, resulting from pollination between same or genetically similar parents.
Avoid hybrids, which are the result of a cross between two different varieties, to combine traits of parent plants. It is nearly impossible to predict which traits will come forward, when planting seeds saved from hybrids. When selecting plants for seed saving, always pick healthy plants that are exhibiting the desired characteristics.
Most garden crops are annual, meaning they are planted and produce seed in the same growing season. Other garden crops such as carrot and onions are biennial, meaning they produce seeds the second growing season.
To succeed, one will need to know a little about bit about flowers. Some plants, such as tomatoes, peppers and beans, have complete flowers containing both male and female parts and are self-pollinating. This makes seed saving very easy.
Some other plants with complete flowers are not self-compatible and require pollen from another plant.
Plants, such as corn, melons, cucumbers and squash have separate male and female flowers on the same plant and are pollinated by insects or wind. Left to their own devices, these can cross-pollinate easily and require a bit more effort to collect seeds true to variety.
The easiest method is exclusion. Simply select some unopened male and some female flowers, cover them with a paper bag or some fine woven fabric, once they have opened uncover and hand pollinate with a small brush, re-cover to prevent further pollination and wait for the fruit to ripen completely.
Cross-pollination of cucumbers, squash and melons will not affect the flavor or appearance of the current crop, but will affect the crop grown from the cross-pollinated seed.
To clean seeds, my favorite tools are kitchen strainers of various mesh sizes. The simplest way is to separate the seed from fruit or vegetable into strainer of appropriate mesh and rub seeds under running water. Get them clean as possible, without damaging them and spread them out on a plate to dry at room temperature for a week or two.
The seeds can then be stored in paper envelopes, jars, just about anything that will hold them and keep them clean and dry. A dark cool place is best. Remember that seeds are living things and storage time and method will influence the future germination rate.
For more information on gardening, future gardening workshops, or the Master Gardener program, call the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension at 928-359-2261 or e-mail wrc@email.arizona.edu.
The University of Arizona is an equal opportunity, affirmative action institution. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation in its programs or activities.