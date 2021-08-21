The Duncan and Fort Thomas school districts have settled a pending lawsuit with the Gila River Indian Community, allowing them to keep some water rights, but forcing them to give up others.
The settlement called for the Duncan Unified School District to give up water rights to 4.6 acres of their property, including a parking lot, a tennis court, and sections of a road in exchange for keeping water rights for their football, softball and baseball fields and the acreage their agricultural program uses.
The DUSD board voted to approve the settlement at its board meeting Aug. 9. The Fort Thomas board approved it on Thursday.
"If we didn't have this settlement, we'd probably lose the acreage," Duncan Superintendent Eldon Merrell said, "A settlement is very important."
After his board approved the settlement, Fort Thomas Unified School District Superintendent Shane Hawkins called it a "good decision."
Fort Thomas' settlement is similar to Duncan's. In exchange for giving up rights to use water in select areas around Fort Thomas High School, the district will be allowed to continue to use water for their baseball and football fields on the high school campus.
Eastern Arizona College was also named in the lawsuit, but representatives from the college said they cannot comment on pending litigation.
"It's pretty simple, but unbelievably complicated," said Merrell, describing both the lawsuit and why the district was even involved in a lawsuit with a Native American nation in Maricopa and Pinal counties in the first place.
To figure that out, we have to go back nearly a century.
In an attempt to figure out water rights on the Gila River, in 1925 the federal government filed a complaint on behalf of the San Carlos Apache in the U.S. District Court For the District of Arizona. One of the main complaints both the San Carlos Apache and the Gila River Indian Community had was that water users in the upper Gila Valley were depleting the river's water by excessively using water to irrigate their farms, leaving next to nothing for the San Carlos Apache and the Gila River Indian Community to water their own farms.
In 1935, the courts approved the Globe Equity Decree, a settlement that was supposed to divvy up water rights neatly for the Gila River Indian Community, the San Carlos Apache and farmers across Graham and Greenlee counties and into Virden, New Mexico. The decree granted "immemorial" priority rights over the river's water to the Gila River Indian Community, meaning, they were there and using the water first, allowing them to divert 210,000 acre-feet of water per year.
San Carlos Apache were there and using the river's water second according to the decree, allowing them 6,000 acre-feet of water per year. Next came the Florence-Casa Grande Irrigation Project and the San Carlos Irrigation Project, which got 162,000 acre-feet of river water. Then came the various irrigation districts in the upper Gila Valley in Graham and Greenlee counties, which got a collective of 225,000 acre-feet of river water per year. Lastly came farmers in New Mexico, who got 16,000 acre-feet of water.
Instead of solving the question of water rights though, partially because the river has notoriously variable flows and hotter summers and a warmer climate have affected the river's water even more, the decree has lead to decades of lawsuits and continued to make the subject of water rights strained and complicated between the parties.
"If people don't understand the backstory, they don't understand what's happening now," Merrell said.
Because the decree is based on acreage of land that was farmed and irrigated back nearly a century ago, organizations, including school districts, that own the land now and use well water or canal water in the vicinity of the Gila River are also obligated to follow the dictates of the decree, including complicated rules around which parcels of land are growing "crops of value" or not.
Both Hawkins and Merrell said they were able to keep watering their ball fields because both districts use the mowed grass to feed the cows they keep for their agricultural programs.
This is the first time the DUSD has been sued over their water use, at least since he's been superintendent, Merrell said, but this isn't his first time dealing with the effects of the Globe Equity Decree.
"This has been going on for years and years and years with everyone in the irrigation district," Merrell said. "There's been tons and tons of people up and down the river who have lost acreage."
At the DUSD school board meeting, board member Derek Rapier asked Merrell if accepting the settlement would help farmers.
Merrell said if anything it will hinder future negotiations because "they'll use it down the road to get a foot in the door."
On the flip side, however, Merrell said at least it was a settlement.
"There's tremendous value in settlements, even if we have to hold our nose to do it," Rapier agreed. "No one can afford to litigate forever."
Board President Bruce Lunt voted against the motion to accept the settlement, saying that "eventually there will be no more agriculture in either county."
Lunt noted however, that had his vote been needed to pass the acceptance of the settlement, he would have changed his vote.
Editor Kim Smith contributed to this article.