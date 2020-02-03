CLIFTON — The Clifton Senior Center will be the site of a workshop to help caregivers plan for end of life care.
The Thoughtful Life Conversations: Advance Care Planning Workshop will be held Feb. 25, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Senior Center.
“When it comes to end-of-life care, one conversation can make all the difference,” South Eastern Arizona Community Unique Services officials said. “This workshop helps begin the conversation and outlines a clear process to ensure priorities and preferences for end-of-life care known, documented and honored.”
The workshop promises to tackle a number of difficult topics including death, healthcare decisions, estate planning and more.
Registration is required but participation in the workshop is free. To register for the workshop contact SEACUS at 928-428-3229.