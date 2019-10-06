BISBEE — Having conversations about advance end of lifecare planning is something that Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties have embraced.
Over the past 18 months, SEAGO’s Area Agency on Aging has gone to rural areas throughout Cochise County and Patagonia to bring “Thoughtful Life Conversations” talks (developed by Arizona Healthcare and Hospital Association and funded by Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona) to churches, libraries, community centers Cochise College and other locations.
In February 2019, a new grant was received from David and Lura Lovell Foundation, which has enabled the program, Advance Care Planning Matters, to be expanded to Graham, Greenlee and the rest of Santa Cruz counties.
Graham County’s program began in August; Santa Cruz County is slated to start before the end of this year, and Greenlee County will ramp up in early 2020.
Hundreds of people have attended the “Thoughtful Life Conversations” program so far and have commented on how it has eased the way to have conversations with their family and healthcare providers. It has brought a sense of peace, knowing that their wishes have been discussed and advance directives completed (healthcare power of attorney, living will, etc.). Family members also feel a sense of relief as they now have a clue as to what is wanted rather than having to guess which can create family conflict.
For more information about Advance Care Planning Matters contact Ronnie Squyres at feelwellsleepwell@gmail.com or 520-355-5226. Or go to the website for upcoming events, registration and resources: https://www.seago.org/advance-care-planning.
Squyres, is the Area Agency on Aging community education coordinator for Cochise County.