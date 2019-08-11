CLIFTON — A candidate for U.S. Senate will be making the rounds in Greenlee County in August.
Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, and husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, will be in Greenlee County this week for a meet and greet at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton on Friday, Aug. 16, starting at noon.
Kelly will also be passing through Graham County that same day with a visit to the students at Solomon Elementary School.
Kelley is challenging Martha McSally for the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in the upcoming 2020 election. McSally, who lost the open Senate seat to Kyrsten Sinema in 2016, was appointed to fill McCain’s seat by Gov. Doug Ducey. That appointment is being challenged in court, with the 9th Circuit of Appeals recently agreeing to hear the case.
Parties interested in attending the Clifton event are directed to RSVP with the Greenlee County Democrats at greenleecountydemocrats@gmail.com or 602-525-3686.