PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit.
On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
But, one by one, each official lashed out at Fann and the Senate for perpetuating what several said amounts to a hoax on the public. And they said she has effectively given over the Senate's powers to Cyber Ninjas, an outside group that not only has no election audit experience but is now using it to raise money.
And if the message of Monday's meeting is lost on Fann and other senators, board Chairman Jack Sellers put it succinctly.
"As chairman of this board, I want to make it clear: I will not be responding to any more requests from this sham process,'' he said.
"Finish what you're calling an 'audit,' '' Sellers continued. "Be ready to defend your report in a court of law.''
In doing so, Sellers and the board confirmed what had pretty much been clear since last week; Board members will not show at the Senate Tuesday, as requested by Fann, for a televised question-and-answer session with her, Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Ken Bennett, a former secretary of state who Fann tapped to be her liaison with the outside contractors.
In fact, Supervisor Bill Gates said there's good reason to stay away.
"This board was going to be part of a political theater broadcast on livestream on OAN,'' he said, a reference to One America News Network, a pro-Trump cable news outlet which not only has fueled the theories that somehow the former president did not lose the election but also is helping to raise money to fund what is supposed to be an official, government-conducted audit.
Monday's response now leave it up to Fann on how to respond.
The Senate has gone to court before to force the supervisors to surrender the 2.1 million ballots and the election equipment. But a maneuver to actually hold the supervisors in contempt -- a move that could have allowed the Senate sergeant-at-arms to take supervisors into custody -- failed when Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, refused to go along with his other 15 GOP colleagues.
Boyer in recent days has indicated even more hesitancy about pursuing the issue. And with Democrats firmly against the whole process, that could leave Fann with few options to force further compliance.
There was no immediate response from the Senate president.