GREENLEE COUNTY — A citizen’s claims of excessive use of force by a Greenlee County Sheriff’s deputy have been contested by the Sheriff's Office through the release of body camera footage of the incident.
In a letter to the editor delivered to the Copper Era, the 78 year old Dennis O'Flattery described the incident as a violent encounter with member of the Greenlee County Sheriff's Department resulting from a conflict between an acquaintance and himself.
“My crime involved briefly poking at one of the officer's radios, which seemed to be coming off its wire on his chest. I was not in any way trying to harm the officer, nor was I armed. How in the world could I take on two strapping young officers in their prime even if I wanted to?” O’Flattery wrote.
The Greenlee County Sheriff's Office fired back with the release of body camera footage from deputies on scene during the incident that occurred Feb. 10. In it O'Flattery becomes visibly frustrated with the deputies before lashing out and grabbing the radio.
“The sheriff is proud how his deputies handled their composure, voice and force during the entire encounter with both men during this call for service on Feb. 10, 2020,” a Sheriff’s Office social media post stated. “This is an unfortunate incident with Dennis O'Flattery, but it was not caused by our deputies.”
In his letter O'Flattery wrote, “The actions of the officers were so aggressive and sudden that I was in a state of shock, from which I still haven't recovered. Is this what Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are taught —to beat up little old men and charge them with a felony for doing something that may have involved a temporary lack of judgment, but in no way endangered the officer? If so, I believe we may need a change in leadership in the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office.”
Sheriff Tim Sumner is currently looking at a contentious race for office in 2020 with three other candidates vying for the position, including former Sheriff Larry Avila and Sumner's former Chief Deputy Eric Ellison.
The full footage of the incident can be viewed on the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.