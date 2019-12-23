CLIFTON — Sheriff Tim Sumner has come under fire recently following the revelation that he was caught speeding and allegedly harassing a law enforcement officer.
A Greenlee County Sheriff’s deputy filed a grievance with the county following what was described by the deputy as Sumner’s erratic behavior on Oct. 15. According to the grievance, the deputy was on the north side of U.S. Highway 70 when she observed Sumner traveling westbound at 30 mph in an unmarked county vehicle.
“I believed it to be Sheriff Sumner due to previous incidents,” the deputy stated.
The grievance goes on to describe the vehicle passing her again later, this time speeding at a reported 106 mph. At this point the officer activated her lights and pursued the vehicle for a traffic stop. Upon stepping out of the vehicle, Sumner reportedly questioned the officers actions and gave no reason for his own. The grievance stated that Sumner was not signed into the Spillman public safety software at the time of the incident.
The deputy claimed that Sumner’s behavior made her uncomfortable, including multiple requests to ride along with the deputy in the deputy’s vehicle.
The grievance noted several other times over the course of the year, dating back to January, where Sumner reportedly engaged with the officer in one-on-one situations at random locations, with no reason or work matters under discussion. The sheriff, the deputy claims, created a hostile work environment and that she had been singled out because of her gender.
In the grievance the officer stated she would be applying to another agency and leaving Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office.
While the county was forthcoming in providing the grievance as a public document, officials declined to comment further on the incident and, reportedly, the matter had been settled.
The Copper Era reached out to Sumner for comment and had not received a reply at the time this story was written. Sumner had, however, taken to social media to issue a video response.
Clutching a bible and quoting scripture, Sumner apologized for the time it took the incident to come to light, stating that he had been busy with a law enforcement graduation and spending time with family.
“The news released their side, and there’s two sides to every story,” he said. “First of all, I was on duty that night of October the 15th as the sheriff. I had my badge, my gun, my computer and I was in a Greenlee County unmarked police pursuit rated vehicle.”
He attested that he witnessed the deputy parked for hours without activity and noted that he’d discussed the issue with the deputy before.
He admited that he drove erratically in order to attract the deputy’s attention and defended the speeding incident by stating his experience as a tactical driving instructor and clear driving conditions.
“This was in no form harassment of this deputy or any other deputy,” Sumner said. “There is no harassment going on in the Sheriff’s Office.”
Sumner didn’t address the speed he reached in the video other than acknowledging that he accelerated to grab the officer’s attention, and maintained that the deputy had a faulty radar device.
He issued an apology to the deputy at the end of the video, stating, “I need to apologize to this deputy. If they felt harassed that was not my intention, and I did apologize to them. I said we can move forward. I have no animosity. I hope this deputy has a long, healthy, happy career whether that be here or somewhere else.”
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has, thus far, declined to investigate the matter.