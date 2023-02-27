1-0-19 Photo Marquee, bighorn (1).JPG

A Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep looks at his surroundings while snacking on the lawn in front of the Clifton Train Depot while the grass is still green. It is a common scene in Clifton as bighorns are seen snacking in Clifton wherever grass is located. One of their favorite places to munch down is the North Clifton RV park. It has a large grassy area and is adjacent to the San Francisco River, which provides a quick escape route in the event a predator approaches the area.

No matter how often they are seen, the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Clifton-Morenci area draw much attention and a sense of awe. That certainly includes motorists who stop and try to capture the sheep on their cell-phone cameras.

That happened Monday, Feb. 20, near the Marathon (formerly Conoco) convenience store in Morenci. A herd was grazing along a road across from the store. They did so without a seeming care in the world, although traffic passed to and from or by the store and vehicles continuously drove in and out of the store’s parking lot.

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep gather near the Marathon gas station in Morenci. To their right is a steep canyon that is an ideal escape route. In the background is a mountain of layered benches of rock waste from the Morenci copper mine. The sheep are known to spend time in the mine so they can be quickly alerted in the event predators, mostly mountain lions, are looking for a meal on the hoof.

