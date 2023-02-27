No matter how often they are seen, the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Clifton-Morenci area draw much attention and a sense of awe. That certainly includes motorists who stop and try to capture the sheep on their cell-phone cameras.
That happened Monday, Feb. 20, near the Marathon (formerly Conoco) convenience store in Morenci. A herd was grazing along a road across from the store. They did so without a seeming care in the world, although traffic passed to and from or by the store and vehicles continuously drove in and out of the store’s parking lot.
A ram stood closest to the road. He was not grazing but stood still, apparently vigilant over the rest of the herd.
It was not until about 15 minutes after the sheep appeared by the store that motorists finally took notice and stopped to photograph the beautiful critters. After all, it was shift change at the nearby copper mine and people going into or coming out of the store most likely had other things on their minds, such as heading home or going to work.
The hustle and bustle of humans did not deter the sheep from grazing. It also gave a Copper Era photographer the opportunity to photograph the sheep. In the background was the reddish giant bench pile of the Morenci copper mine.
What came to mind for the reporter was how wild animals, such as the bighorns, live in what certainly appears to be a peaceful coexistence with the giant mine. The Freeport McMoRan Inc. Morenci mine is the largest producing open pit copper mine in North America.
Visitors who view the mine from an overlook above Morenci have often said they find the mine’s size “staggering.”
The giant bench pile (near what is known locally as the Horseshoe Curve) of the Morenci copper mine provides a sharp contrast between wildlife and mining technology. However, the sheep and mine peacefully coexist as the bighorns often use the mine as a sanctuary from predators such as mountain lions.
There is no vegetation — trees, bushes — in the mine to disguise predators or give them any other kind of cover. The lack of vegetation in the mine offers no problem for the sheep. They simply descend to the Morenci and Clifton communities where they find water sources and plenty to graze on. In Morenci, they feed on grass growing along roadsides and they sometimes are seen on lawns in front of homes. In Clifton, they have an abundance of grazing spots, such as the North Clifton RV Park baseball field and the lawn at the Old Clifton Train Depot.
The RV park is one of their favorite grazing spots, as the grassy field is about 500 feet long and 500 feet wide. That and the San Francisco River flows immediately adjacent to the park and provides ever more grazing and a definite source of water. The San Francisco is one of only four Arizona rivers that flow year-round. It also provides the sheep a quick escape route if lions are prowling in the area.
The mountain lions are well aware the field is a regular hangout for the sheep. On at least a few occasions, a lion has been seen during daylight strolling through the park, no doubt searching for the sheep.
The lions are known to be most active at night. There have been some incidents reported, though few, in which a park tenants have made the mistake of leaving a dog outdoors and tethered to a leash at night. The dog can become a lion’s meal. The town of Clifton, which owns and operates the RV park, sternly warns tenants to keep their pets inside at night.
An Arizona Game and Fish Department website says the bighorn sheep first came from the Mogollon Rim area to Clifton-Morenci in 1964 via the San Francisco. The site says that a ram came down the river and was later followed by more sheep. If that is the case, the sheep made themselves practically invisible over the years.
Morenci native Brian Boling, who is in his 50s, said that beginning in his youth, he and his father, Tony, traversed the local mountains for many years on hunting expeditions. He said he never saw a bighorn nor any sign of one in all that time. He said that the only evidence he ever saw of bighorns in the area was a “very old skull” that an uncle of his found in the Black Hills of Greenlee and Graham counties. He said his uncle used it as a decoration because it was so unusual.
The existence of bighorns in Greenlee has certainly become evident over the past two decades.
Boling said the bighorns “have become iconic” and points to items that bear a sheep’s image on items such as T-shirts. Clifton’s official banner prominently displays a bighorn on it. A horned ram has become the logo of the Morenci Community Center and of local sports teams.
bighorns' presence has created more awareness around Arizona of Morenci-Clifton. There are those who travel to the area hoping to see and photograph the creatures.
Boling, formerly the principal at Morenci High School, said quite often members of sports teams visiting Morenci ask where the bighorns are.
"They say they really would like to see them," he said. "They’re fascinated by them.”
As for those visiting athletes who have seen them, it has most likely been right along U.S. Highway 191 or on hillsides between Clifton and Morenci. Boling said the athletes always express their delight.
“When they see them, they’re pretty excited about that,” Boling said. “Wherever they come from, they don’t see many, if any, bighorn sheep. It’s just not common someplace elsewhere. It’s just not common, and here we sort of sometimes take them for granted.”
Locally, the sheep also remain fascinating to residents. That is especially so if the bighorns are seen along a roadside or wherever locals, especially motorists, can stop and photograph them. Proving the point that the sheep do roam in public areas are the highway signs in and between Clifton and Morenci warning motorists of the presence of bighorns in the area.
People are apparently especially thrilled when they see the sheep grazing in front of the train depot.
There are collisions involving the sheep and motor vehicles, which almost always result in the death of a sheep. In a recent 12-year period, 200 sheep were killed by vehicles. Most of those incidents have occurred on 191 and a few occurred involving mine vehicles within the Morenci mine.
Despite that, the Morenci copper mine remains a sanctuary for the majestic Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.
Some sheep are captured via a helicopter that lowers a net to drop on a sheep. They are unloaded in an area where the Stargo community formerly existed. While in captivity a sheep is fitted with a radio collar to track its movements.
It does not happen often but some of the captured sheep are shipped to areas sometimes as far away as Utah to boost herds there.