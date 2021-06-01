Most people think of high school graduation as a big accomplishment, a rite of passage, a step into adulthood. Let's just say 16 of the teenagers who graduated from Morenci High School Friday night are a bit ahead of the curve.
Sixteen of the 77 kids who received their diploma had already graduated from Eastern Arizona College with their associate's degree, said David Woodall, Morenci Unified School District superintendent.
For the last 15 years or so, Eastern Arizona College and the school district formed a partnership that allows students to take college courses and earn credits, Woodall said. Back then, one or two students took advantage of the opportunity, but over the past four or five years, those numbers have exploded.
Nowadays, the percentage of Wildcats who graduate with an associate's ranges from 15-20%, he said.
"It's just something we're really proud of. I don't know of another school that has those bragging rights," Woodall said.
The district has made it much easier for students to pursue their degree by give them two-year scholarships, driving the kids to EAC, offering web-based and interactive TV courses and even offering some courses on the MHS campus, he said. Students who attend Morenci schools also grow up knowing that they have those scholarships waiting for them when they walk in the high school's front door.
"What they choose to do with that information is up to them," Woodall said. "I feel like we've gotten it down to a model that is convenient for students and we also allow them to come in over the summer and take college courses, most of which are web-based."
Most students pursue general studies degrees that allow them to easily transfer to universities and graduate within two years with a bachelor's degree, he said. He knows of one student who graduated from high school just three years ago and is already in law school.
"They worked a lot harder than I did in high school," Woodall said.