The Town of Duncan has a new council member.
Titus "Alex" Blake was one of five people who expressed interest in replacing former town council member Susan Rios, who resigned her position in July due to personal reasons. Blake was sworn in Wednesday night after council members interviewed each of the candidates individually in private.
According to Blake's Letter of Interest, he is a sixth-generation Arizonan who grew up in Safford. He has a background in business and finance and spent seven years in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He's lived in Oregon, Georgia and Mesa, but he's been living in Duncan since 2012.
"I was taught that I had to be the change I wanted to see in my community and that if you don't like the direction its going you need to be involved to better it," Blake wrote.
Blake told council members his family has been involved in farming, ranching and mining in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties since the Arizona Territory was formed.
His Great-Great-Great Grandfather Charles Nash Thomas was the mayor of Tombstone in 1885 and a founding member of the Republican Party in Arizona. In addition, he wrote that his Great-Great-Great Uncle John Blake was a Graham County Justice of the Peace.
Blake said that because of his family's history, the importance of community service has been instilled in him since he was young.
Former Duncan mayor and council member Billy Waters also applied for the position as did former council member Denise Ice. The other two candidates were E. Victor Kidd and Steve Bigelow.