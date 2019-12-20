PHOENIX — Greenlee County no longer has the lowest unemployment rate in Arizona, but just barely.
That’s according to data released last week by the Arizona Office of Employment and Population Statistics.
In Greenlee County, unemployment increased by one-tenth of a point, to 3.8 percent in November, up from 3.7 percent in October and well below the same time last year, when unemployment was at 4.5 percent in November 2018.
Unemployment in Graham County also increased by one-tenth of a point, up from 4.1 percent in October to 4.2 percent in November. That number is also better than the unemployment rate in November 2018, when the jobless rate in Graham County was 4.6 percent.
Nearby Cochise County also saw an increase in jobless claims, up to 5.3 percent unemployment in November, compared to 5.1 percent in October.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at 4.7 percent, down one-tenth from the previous month and down two-tenths of a point from November 2018. The national unemployment rate decreased slightly, from 3.6 percent in October to 3.5 percent in November.
Yuma County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 15.4 percent, well ahead of the second-highest rate in the state, Apache County’s 8.9 percent.
The low of 3.7 percent in Maricopa County is just better than Greenlee at 3.8 percent, Pima County at 4.1 percent, and Graham and Yavapai counties at 4.2 percent each.
Arizona gained 34,200 nonfarm jobs in November.
Showing job gains were: trade, transportation and utilities (18,300 jobs); professional and business services (7,700 jobs); education and health services (6,100 jobs); construction (100) and natural resources and mining (100).
Showing losses were: leisure and hospitality (down 500) and financial activities (100).
The manufacturing and information job sectors remained stable, posting neither gains nor losses.