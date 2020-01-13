PHOENIX — There were more sober drivers and fewer drunk drivers in 2019, according to data released Friday.
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety released five year’s worth of DUI enforcement statistics, and the number of sober designated drivers climbed dramatically in 2019. DUI patrols contacted 34,207 sober drivers, up almost 73 percent from 2018’s 19,789 sober drivers.
There were a total of 27,844 DUI arrests by DUI patrols in 2019, down eight-tenths of a percent from the five-year high of 28,094 DUI arrests in 2018.
There were 23,652 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 4,192 aggravated DUI arrests and 6,678 arrests for extreme DUI with a blood alcohol level of .15 and greater.
There were also 7,071 DUI-drug arrests in 2019, up from 7,044 in 2018.
The five-year low was set in 2016, when there were 26,060 total DUI arrests.