Since May, Freeport-McMoran representatives have been asking Clifton residents if they’d like to participate in the Clifton Soil Program. Just over 925 residents are eligible for the program and so far 30% have agreed to have their soil tested. Those who agree can find out if they’ve got lead, arsenic and copper in their soil. Jim Telle, an external communications manager based in Phoenix recently agreed to answer some questions about the program.
Q: What exactly is the Clifton Soil Program?
A: Freeport Minerals Corporation is conducting a soil testing program in the developed areas of Clifton to evaluate potential impacts from historical smelting operations. Where needed, the program includes soil replacement and yard restoration. Copper smelting operations occurred at three different sites in or near Clifton, starting as early as the 1880s and ending in 1938. We refer to this townsite soil testing, soil replacement and yard restoration program as the Clifton Soil Program. The program is overseen by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality through ADEQ’s Voluntary Remediation Program.
Q: What was the impetus for this program? Why is this is happening now since the last shelter shut down in 1938?
A: Current environmental practices for managing smokestack and other emissions were not in place when historic smelters operated in Clifton. As a result, historical air emissions may have deposited metals-bearing particles in nearby soil.
Recent sampling at other former smelter sites in Arizona have shown that soil at or near the historical smelter footprint may contain metals. To evaluate this condition, FMC has developed the Clifton Soil Program in cooperation with ADEQ to investigate the potential for impacts to soil in Clifton.
Q: Is it a one-time only program or a periodic program?
A: The Clifton Soil Program is a one-time voluntary opportunity for property owners in the study area to receive free soil testing for potential smelter impacts and, if necessary, to have soil replaced and their yards restored.
Q: What is the purpose behind it?
A: Smelters operated in or near Clifton long before emission control equipment was commonly used, and air emissions from these historical smelters may have deposited metal-bearing particles in nearby soils. Freeport is voluntarily implementing the Clifton Soil Program to investigate and, if necessary, address potential smelter-related impacts to soil in Clifton.
Q: Can you please give me the history of the smelters?
A: The Clifton area had three historic smelters. The three smelters and their approximate years of operation are: Arizona Copper Company Smelter — 1882 to 1914, Shannon Hill Smelter — 1909 to 1919 and the Clifton Smelter — 1913 to 1938.
Q: How long will the program take?
A: Sampling began in May 2021 and is projected to require 12-18 months, depending on community participation. The soil replacement and yard restoration phase is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and last for up to four years. This duration is estimated, as it depends on the results of the soil testing and the level of community participation.
Q: How many samples will be taken and tested?
A: All sampling will follow a Sampling and Analysis Plan approved by ADEQ. The number of sample locations will vary depending on the yard size.
Q: What determines where the samples will be taken?
A: The study area for the Clifton Soil Program encompasses North Clifton, South Clifton, East Clifton, Shannon Hills, Chase Creek and Ward Canyon. Soil samples will be collected from accessible soil areas by a small, hand-held coring device from depths between 0 and 12 inches below surface and analyzed by a laboratory. Additional samples will be collected from 12 to 24 inches and held pending the results of the initial sampling.
Q: Will samples be taken from the Gila River bed and the San Francisco River bed?
A: No.
Q: Who performs the testing? Is it an independent contractor?
A: For the soil testing, Freeport has engaged the services of Arcadis, an independent environmental services contractor. Independent soil analysis is being provided by a state-licensed outside laboratory.
Q: Are the samples tested throughout the length of the program or once all are acquired?
A: Sampling and testing are ongoing. As test results become available for individual properties, Freeport shares reports privately with property owners. If concentrations of one or more metals exceed soil cleanup standards established by ADEQ, Freeport will offer to remove and replace the affected soil and restore landscaping to its original condition in accordance with ADEQ-approved work plans, which are communicated to the property owner. This work will be performed at no cost to the landowner.
Q: What actions will be taken once the results are back?
A: Within 8-12 weeks from the date samples were collected, the property owner will receive a letter with results of the soil testing. If concentrations of one or more metals exceed soil cleanup standards established by ADEQ, Freeport will offer to remove and replace the affected soil and restore landscaping to its original condition in accordance with ADEQ-approved work plans.
Q: Are the results reported to the ADEQ or EPA?
A: The Clifton Soil Program is overseen by ADEQ through ADEQ’s Voluntary Remediation Program and regular reports as provided to ADEQ as part of the program.
Q: If the program has occurred in the past, what were the results back then? What actions were taken at that time?
A: Freeport-McMoRan previously performed environmental analysis and cleanup at the former Clifton School and at the ACC and Shannon Hill smelter sites located in the Town of Clifton. The services provided under the Clifton Soil Program will be the first time potential smelter impacts in soil are evaluated at residential properties in the Town of Clifton.
Q: Did the cleanup at the Clifton School spark concerns?
A: Not specifically. The Town of Clifton has a long history of mining activity before current environmental practices were in effect. From the late 1800s into the early 1900s, the area that later became the Clifton School Site was used for the disposition of mine tailings from historic copper mining operations conducted by predecessors of Freeport-McMoRan-Morenci. In 1952, the project area was deeded to the Town for use as a public-school complex, where the school operated until 2015. The Clifton School site was accepted into ADEQ’s Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP) in 1998. Cleanup of the tailings was concluded by Freeport-McMoRan-Morenci and deemed complete by ADEQ in 2001. In 2019, Freeport-McMoRan developed a plan to build on the site’s legacy as an educational institution by repurposing the Clifton School for use as the company’s present-day employee training center.
Q: Can you tell me how much Freeport has budgeted for this program and how
much of that has been set aside for reparations?
A: The cost of the Clifton Soil Program is dependent on the level ofcommunity participation and the eventual volume of soil removal and restoration work. The Clifton Soil Program is part of Freeport-McMoRan’s ongoing commitment to address smelter-related environmental impacts in communities.
Q: What message would you like to send to the residents of Clifton?
A: We encourage all property owners to sign up for soil testing. Participation in the Clifton Soil Program is entirely voluntary, and all aspects of the program will be conducted at no cost to property owners.
Q: What else would you like to tell me?
A: Property owners and residents may contact the Clifton Soil Program at the following phone numbers: 928-288-0091 or 800-672-0690.