The Duncan Town Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday night to discuss and take possible action on the "continued employment" of Interim Town Manager John Basteen and Town Clerk Isabel Blancarte.
The special meeting will take place exactly one week after a financial expert hired by the council revealed she'd found irregularities in the town’s finances, including missing cash, dozens of credit card charges not backed up with receipts, and extra payroll checks written without explanation.
It also happens just days after the council turned over the expert's findings to the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool for a forensic audit at the expert's suggestion.
Patricia Walker, who has more than 40 years experience in municipal finance, said there were $45,059 in credit card charges in FY20 that did not have receipts. There were 208 charges and Basteen only produced five receipts for an auditor, and he and the former town clerk listed 12 as “reasonable charges.” That left a balance of $19,497 that had no supportable receipt or reasonable explanation as to what the charges were for, Walker said.
“I think due to the large amount of missing receipts on the credit card, AMRRP should be contacted for a review since you may be able to collect that amount through your insurance,” Walker wrote in her report.
AMRRP is a private nonprofit organization that provides its members (towns and cities) policy, risk management and claims services.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
Walker also discovered none of the town’s four bank accounts have been reconciled since January and the town is owed $137,322 in utilities bills and $98,590 of it is more than 90 days overdue. In addition, she said records show Basteen owes the town $11,316 for gas and electric for a house he lives in that the town owns.
Basteen resigned as town manager in May after council members Alex Blake, Deborah Mendelsohn and Vice Mayor Valerie Smith began questioning his performance following the town’s most recent audit.
Although Basteen resigned, he agreed to stay on as interim manager until his replacement could be found.
The town hired Walker in June to look into the finances and to offer council members advice on how to improve its financial standing.
Town Clerk Cindy Nichols resigned in June and was replaced by Blancarte shortly afterward.
According to the agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting, the council may vote to discuss both matters in executive session.