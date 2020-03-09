GREENLEE COUNTY – Spring break has arrived at last for Greenlee County students, and there's fun to be had all over the county.
The Morenci Community Center indoor pool has open swim hours from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a rotating series of events. Monday will have a scavenger hunt, Tuesday is ring dive, Wednesday speed slide, Thursday Marco Polo and Friday will be relay races. The activities all start at 3 p.m. and will have small prizes for participants.
Down the hill at the Clifton Gym, there will be a free skate night with an electric light show on March 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., suitable for all ages. If you're looking for more cerebral programming, the Greenlee County Library System has their Lego Mindstorm event for participants March 16-18, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The Morenci and Duncan School District spring break is from March 16 to March 20.