SAFFORD — The Gila Watershed Partnership’s successful series of plant sales returns in April for the second annual Spring Plant Sale.
The sale is scheduled for April 3-4, beginning at 9 a.m. The proceeds from the sale go to fund the GWP’s many projects in Graham and Greenlee counties.
Popular plants from the last spring sale included cactus and succulents, flowers, vegetables and other region appropriate flora.
“There’s lots of interest, and I think the exciting thing is we’re seeing people that we’ve never met before. So this is bringing a whole new audience to what we’re doing,” GWP Director Melanie Tluczek said at last year’s sale.
The fall plant sale was coupled with workshops, and was open and free to the public.
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public.
For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.