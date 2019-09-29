SPRINGERVILLE — Starting next week, if you have any business with the Springerville Ranger District you'll have to take it somewhere else . . . but not too far.
The Apache Sitgreaves National Forests announced last month that the Springerville Ranger District, previously located at 165 S. Mountain Ave., will be moving into the ASNF Headquarters Building at 30 S. Chiricahua Dr., in Springerville, Arizona.
“Starting Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2019, all Springerville Ranger District customer service operations will be conducted at the Headquarters Building, on 30 S. Chiricahua Dr., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This includes forest products (i.e., fuel wood permits and Christmas tree tags), maps, permits and other public business.” The ASNF wrote. “This will be a permanent move, which will include the entire Springerville Ranger District offices. This will not affect regular business or the availability to the public.”
On that topic, fuel wood permits are now available within the ASNF with a limit of 10 cords per person a year. Members of the public can inquire about obtaining a permit from local Ranger District Offices.
The Clifton Ranger District Office can be reached at 928-687-8600.