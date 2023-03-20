It was an uncommonly active day in Greenlee County Friday, March 17. Folks in Clifton and Morenci were treated to special occasions.
In Clifton people were treated to many things ranging from Mares Bluff Freedom burgers and Clara Ochoa’s beautiful and unique ceramics and pottery.
Among the highlights of the afternoon was a bluegrass outfit from North Carolina, Nu Blu, which is currently on tour throughout the United States. The group has been together for 20 years. Nu Blu gave a concert about five years ago at the Clifton-American Legion Hall in Clifton,.
The primary purpose of the Clifton affair was to come up with ideas to revitalize the San Francisco River, which flows through the heart of Clifton. The Friday event was held along the east bank of the river, next to the east side splash pad.
Meanwhile, Morenci went all out at the Community-Fitness Center. The fun began around 5 p.m. It was known as “Food Truck Friday.” There were five food trucks, and all had lines of waiting customers as long as 50 yards.
One lady described as “very cute” children who wore green hats that legendary leprechauns are depicted as wearing. “They’re so little, and with those hats they kind of do look like leprechauns,” she said.
Children? There were very many children and their energy was evident as they had a most enthusiastic approach to a bean bag toss and several other activities provided by the Morenci Community Center staff.
The weather, or rather the outdoor temperature as a factor in Morenci Friday night. Daytime temp in the 60s was quite pleasant. As the sun began setting Morenci people who had coats, sweatshirts or other warm apparel began wearing them. One outdoor temperature reading said 52 degrees, but with a slight breeze, it felt more like 48.
The cooling was no challenge for musician Eayliz Windsor, of Safford, nor was there aggravating noise of heavy traffic passing by as there often is on adjoining Burro Alley.
“She sings absolutely beautifully,” Sandra Rose, a visitor to the area, remarked regarding Windsor's performance.
A Clifton woman whose music heyday was the 1960s and early ’70s said Windsor reminded her somewhat of Judi Collins or Carole King. When the woman mentioned Collins’s name to Windsor she admitted to not knowing who Collins is. “But I’m sure going to find out,” she said.
The Clifton event was not affiliated with Morenci’s celebration. The happenings in Clifton included a vendor booth with a fellow representing the Clifton Social Club. The club saw strong membership in the 1970s and throughout the ’90s. Membership has waned since the beginning of the 21st Century. The Social Club has long been a large part of Clifton’s social fabric, since the early 1900s. Now there is an effort to rebuild membership. The club headquarters is located in the Chase Creek Historic District.
The San Francisco is one of only four rivers in Arizona that flows year-round. According to the U.S. Geological Survey it is also one of the eight fastest flowing rivers in North America.
At times it appears to be not much bigger than a creek. But at present it is flowing almost bank to bank. Most of those who attended the Clifton event spent at least a few minutes watching the river. One man said it was almost hypnotizing to see so much water running so fast. A couple of visitors from Minnesota said that to them the muddy waters of the river represented “might and peace rolled into one.”
They also commented on the steep cliffs aligning much of the main road through town. They were head south from the White Mountains to Clifton-Morenci. The man, Dan Tolliver, was driving and said many of the turns on the highway caused him to “drive white-knuckled” as he kept a very tight grip on his vehicle’s steering wheel.
“Yeah, we played very close attention to the road. Overall, it was absolutely beautiful and well worth it,” he said.
For many years it was known as U.S. 666 (the Coronado Trail”) and nicknamed by some as “The Devil’s Highway” or “Hell’s Highway” because of the many tight turns over the 100-mile stretch from Clifton to Alpine in the White Mountains. The road leads to northern Arizona and New Mexico. In Arizona it was changed to U.S. 191 by the state of Arizona. It remains U.S. 666 in New Mexico.