Children playing on St. Patrick's Day in Morenci March 17. Children and adults were given green hats resembling those worn by fabled Irish leprechauns. The fun was held at the lower Morenci PLaza Loop and was hosted by the Morenci Community Center. About 300 attended the event, most of whom are miners at the Freeport-McMoRan Morenci copper mine.

It was an uncommonly active day in Greenlee County Friday, March 17. Folks in Clifton and Morenci were treated to special occasions.

In Clifton people were treated to many things ranging from Mares Bluff Freedom burgers and Clara Ochoa’s beautiful and unique ceramics and pottery.

Bluegrass ensemble Nu Blu performed in Clifton on March 17.
Safford's Eayliz Windsor sings and plays her guitar for the St. Patrick's Day celebration in Morenci on March 17. She has been involved in Gila Idol competition. An audience member said the 16-year-old reminded her of Judy Collins or Carole King of the 1960s and '70s.
The San Francisco River was flowing nearly bank to bank through Clifton on March 17.

