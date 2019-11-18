DUNCAN — This week the Greenlee County Library system is welcoming families to enjoy the Arizona night sky.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Greenlee County Library system, along with the Desert Skygazers Astronomy Club, is hosting a star party at the Duncan Elementary School football field.
“Come see they night sky through high powered telescopes,” the library wrote. “And don't forget that there are stargazing backpacks available for checkout at the library.”
The stargazing backpacks are one of a number of tools on offer at Greenlee County libraries. A library card can also get one access to similar backpacks full of equipment for bird watching, geocaching and rockhounding.
The availability of the backpacks are thanks to a grant from the Arizona State Library and the Library Science and Technology Act called Heading to the Greenlee County Hills. The goal of the backpacks is to get families in Greenlee County exploring the outdoors.
This project is supported by the Arizona State Library Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.