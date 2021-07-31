For school districts in Graham and Greenlee counties, keeping track of the back and forth between state government departments has been somewhat of a headache.
On Tuesday July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their list of recommendations intended to mitigate the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Those updated recommendations include continuing to wear masks indoors, even if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, including "teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status," especially in counties with high coronavirus transmission rates. In Arizona, the only two counties not currently classified as counties with high transmission rates is Yuma and Cochise counties.
Kathy Hoffman, the superintendent of public instruction for the state tweeted shortly afterward that she encourages all who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and she encourages all school staff to follow the updated CDC guidelines to to ensure safe, in-person learning all year long. "Particularly for our youngest learners who have not yet had an opportunity to get vaccinated, wearing a mask is a simple way to continue to protect the students we work with."
In an earlier tweet, Hoffman called on Governor Doug Ducey to rescind his June 15 executive order banning mask mandates for schools. Ducey has been adamant about not rescinding the executive order, even in light of the new CDC guidelines and a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics that reported a 2% increase in kids testing positive for COVID-19 in July, increasing the cumulative amount of child COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country from 14.2% of all cases to 16.8%.
The report goes on to say that hospitalization and death of children caused by COVID-19 is rare, but "there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects."
"It's just a mess," said David Woodall, superintendent of Morenci Unified School District.
Woodall said students and their families have the option to wear masks if they want to and the district is encouraging people who aren't vaccinated to continue to wear masks. The district is also continuing some of their mitigation strategies from last year, including staggered use of school playgrounds and cafeteria so large numbers of students aren't in the same space at the same time, especially for younger students aged 12 and bellow who aren't eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The district will also ask parents of children experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 to stay home until they feel better, Woodall said.
In terms of quarantining students who test positive for COVID-19, that's the county health departments job, local superintendents said.
"We have only ever applied quarantines that were issued by the County Health Department or State Department of Public Health. I'm not aware of any situation where a school in Graham County has identified a student for quarantine or refused to admit a student unless an order had been issued to the school identifying the student by one of those agencies," said Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert. "This won't change for Pima."
"If the county makes decisions on quarantining, we back the county," said Eldon Merrell, the superintendent of Duncan Unified School District.
As the Duncan High School football team starting practicing for the upcoming season, one student tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling sick. As a result, the whole team was put on quarantine until August 9.
When school starts, Merrell said the district will continue their social distancing procedures from the previous year, including reducing class sizes when possible.
In terms of masks, "We're going to highly recommend it and show the kids by example," Merrell said.
"I think most schools know how to handle it now. We just adjust as we need to and keep pushing on," Merrell added.
At Fort Thomas Unified School District, Superintendent Shane Hawkins said his district adjust as needed as well, following both the state's laws and any changes to the laws on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.
If there are changes on San Carlos, Hawkins said students and staff on district campuses would follow those laws on district school sites in the reservation.
For all schools in the district, Hawkins said they'd continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Sneeze guards will also be put up between staff and students and between students in small group instruction settings.
Kevin England, the superintendent of Solomon Elementary School District, said he and the district's school board will also be keeping up with both changes in rules and regulations and changes in attitudes and feelings in the community the district serves.
"We listen to our community, we really do," England said.
"We're hoping that the state of Arizona, and all of its agencies and departments, get on the same page," Woodall added, "It would just be so nice if we could depoliticize everything and make some good decisions, but everything is so wrapped up in politics."
Safford Unified School District officials posted their updated policies on the district's website. According to it, students and staff will continue to socially distance from each other, and while face masks won't be required unless state or local officials deem them necessary, they will be recommended.
Employees or students who have developed COVID-19 symptoms or had a positive COVID-19 test may not return to the site unless there has been a resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there has been improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least 10 days have passed since the first symptoms emerged.
Thatcher Unified School District Superintendent Matt Petersen said the district will continue with what was in place at the end of the school year. That includes social distancing and optional face coverings.
Like the other districts, Petersen said they'll also continue to follow detailed cleaning procedures. They'll also recommend that people who are feeling ill stay home.
As for quarantining, they're working with the county health department to determine the necessary steps.
"Thatcher Schools will continue to provide the safest place for student to learn in person during these unprecedented times. Kids need to be in person learning," Petersen said.