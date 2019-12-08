SPRINGERVILLE — The snows have come to the north country and that means seasonal closures on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The ASNF reported last week the closure of a pair of roads outside of Springerville — State Route 261 and State Route 273 — will be closed for the winter as of Dec. 6.
“ADOT closes the two state roads annually as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to significant amounts of snowfall the White Mountains typically receives,” forest officials said. “The highways will reopen in the spring.”
Arizona saw increased weather activity over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that saw the northern half of the state blanketed in snow. The Arizona Department of Transportation encourages all drivers to be prepared in the event they have to drive in inclement weather.
“You should never drive into snowy, icy or cold conditions without a fully charged cell phone, drinking water, and winter coats, warm blankets or both.” ADOT stage engineer Dallas Hammit said.
For more snow weather driving tips visit https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/weather/know-snow-and-ice. For live road conditions in the state check https://az511.gov/.