CLIFTON — Since Thanksgiving is over, it’s official germane to discuss Christmas, and that means decorating.
Those who want to have something a touch that’s a bit more natural and less plastic this year, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is inviting the public to harvest a real Christmas tree.
“All districts on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are selling Christmas tree permits,” officials said. “A permit may be obtained from any one of the district offices on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests or by mail.”
The cost of one Christmas tree permit is $15. The district instructs people to carry the permit with them and place the tag on the tree as soon as it’s been cut.
“Please cut only the tree species specified on the permit and only cut in the area designated on the permit and map,” officials said.
Sales of Christmas trees began in October and will be available to the public right up until Dec. 24. Permit holders are also allowed to gather up an armload of fallen green branches that can be used as decorations along with the tree.
For more information about permits and the cutting area, contact the Clifton Ranger District at 928-687-8600.