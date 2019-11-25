MORENCI — Residents on Agave, Mariposa and Cholla streets, as well as Sunflower tenants, take note: The final step of the road construction project begins next week.
Following the completion of the trenching project performed by Morenci Water and Electric and other construction teams, the project will enter its final phase with the paving of the previously mentioned streets and driveways, according to the Morenci Townsite.
“This will be performed by CKC Construction. Construction in your area has been occurring for over a year now; and while we realize that this may be an inconvenience to you, please note that this is the last inconvenience to provide you with new roads,” townsite officials told residents.
The project begins with Cholla Street on Dec. 4, weather permitting. Agave follows Dec. 5, with Mariposa being worked on Dec. 5-6. Sunflower will also begin Dec. 6.
The schedule tentatively lists the driveways being graded Dec. 10 through Dec. 12.
During construction, streets will be closed between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and vehicles on the street and driveways will need to be removed during those times.
“We understand that some tenants will be on vacation during this time, and we ask that you plan ahead and move your vehicles prior to leaving. With the amount of notice provided, we hope that all of our tenants will arrange to have the streets clear for the work to occur on the scheduled date,” townsite officials said.
Any vehicles left on the street at that time will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Residents with additional questions are directed to contact Jordan at 928-865-7859.