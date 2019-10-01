PHOENIX — A financial organization analyzing education standards has released its grades, and Arizona gets a big, fat “F.”
Last week, online finance and credit report website WalletHub released its Best and Worst States for Teachers 2019 list. After accounting for different scores and weights, Arizona ranked consistently low to earn it the 51st spot on the list.
“Teaching can be a profoundly rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds,” said WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann. “But many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid. Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the Every Student Succeeds Act demands growth in student performance.”
Using more than 23 different metrics, the scores were divided into two ranks: Opportunity and Competition, and Academic and Work Environment. Arizona scored 50th and 51st, respectively.
The state narrowly avoided being ranked the worst school system, coming in at at 49th, beaten only by Louisiana and New Mexico. However, Arizona was ranked the worst state for pupil-teacher ratio. Adjusted for the cost of living, and despite recent wage increases following public demonstration, Arizona is still 50th for lowest annual salary and is projected to have the 46th-highest turnover rate for teachers.
Read the full report and see how individual scores compare at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-teachers/7159/.