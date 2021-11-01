It’s been eight years since the Campbells’ 17-year-old nephew, Coty Denogean, took his own life and they still feel their heartbreak acutely, but every year there is something they take great comfort in and that something is taking place again this Saturday.
On Saturday, hundreds of people will gather at Morenci High School at 9 a.m. for the 5th Annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk. Prior to the two-mile walk, the family will hand out pre-ordered T-shirts, speakers will share their stories and attendees will call out the names of lost loved ones. There’s also a balloon release.
Thinking about where Coty would be at this point in his life is heartbreaking, but knowing they are helping others who are struggling helps balance the scales, Theresa Campbell said.
Theresa and husband, Ron, created the walk to let people know they are not alone in their suffering, there are people who care in the world and there is help available for them. Moreover, the walk allows the friends and families of those who have committed suicide also know they, too, are not alone. Nor should they feel stigmatized.
It touches them every time they see someone wearing a T-shirt from the walk, Ron said. The fact that after this year there will be roughly 1,500 of them being worn throughout the community is awe-inspiring.
On the shirts are suicide prevention hotline and text numbers and “; Don’t write your ending.”
The semicolon is the symbol for suicide awareness because it’s punctuation used by writers when they want readers to take a pause. Ron said those suffering depression and suicidal thoughts also need to pause.
“Every time someone is wearing the shirt it gives someone an opportunity to reach out to them and they know they’re not alone,” he said.
The Campbells said they are thankful for the generosity of the Greenlee County Health Department for donating the funds needed to buy the shirts. They are also grateful to the Morenci and Clifton firefighters, who will be serving hamburgers free of charge after the walk.
In addition, they want to thank those who donate toward the Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship Fund. Last year, three Morenci High graduates were awarded $1,000 scholarships in his name.
Those interested in donating to the fund or in reserving a T-shirt can call 602-762-0511.