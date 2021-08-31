Graham and Greenlee schools are seeing an upswing in student and teacher absences due to COVID-19, but not nearly as many as last year. Nor are they causing as many issues, officials said.
Fort Thomas Unified School District Superintendent Shane Hawkins said he started noticing an increase in both student and staff absences starting on Monday. Several students, four teachers and three staff members are in quarantine.
Hawkins said most of the students who were quarantined were below the age of 12, the age at which kids can get vaccinated against COVID-19. The teachers who are quarantined teach at different grade levels Hawkins said.
"We struggle when anyone is gone, but we have substitutes," Hawkins said.
Pima Unified School District is also relying on more substitute teachers as more teachers in the district are getting sick, even fully vaccinated teachers, said Superintendent Sean Rickert.
"Last November, right before Thanksgiving, we had to shut school down for two days because so many people were out on quarantine or with some sickness. We’re nowhere near that now," Rickert said.
Rickert said most teachers in the district are vaccinated against COVID-19, but with cases of strep throat going around the community, Rickert said he's asking staff members to stay home and get a rapid response COVID-19 test if they show any symptoms.
“We don’t want to put other staff or students at risk of catching anything,” Rickert said. “We’re not doing any better or worse than anyone else. We’re just doing what needs to be done.”
David Woodall, the superintendent of Morenci Unified School District, said they've seen a slight increase in both student and staff absences because of COVID-19 cases, but described it as "not substantial."
"It was tougher last year. We're in a better place now," Woodall said. "Vaccinations have helped."
To stave off a potential rise in cases Woodall said the district is trying to "practice good policy" by keeping elementary school classes separate from each other at recess and other times. The district also partnered with the Greenlee County Health Department to hold a vaccination clinic after school for students 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We're just trying to get back into the swing of school and get in a good place," Woodall said.
"It seems to be, right now, we're in the eye of the storm," but he worries another COVID-19 surge could be right around the corner.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that for the last two to three weeks, a significant percentage of Graham County's daily count of COVID-19 positive patients are below the age of 20.
"The community spread is definitely within our schools, and the kids take it home to their parents," Douglas said.
Mostly though, Douglas said, the cases in children are mostly mild cases of the virus, which he said kids and parents can mistake for allergies or sinus infections. Because the children's cases are so mild, most parents won't think to get there kids tested for COVID-19, but because the Delta variant of the virus is so transmissible, the virus can easily spread to adults around the child and be especially harmful to adults who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Douglas said the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Graham County are people that are not vaccinated against the virus.
After people below the age of 20, Douglas said that people aged 20-44 are the second biggest age group testing positive for COVID-19 in the county. The least likely to test positive are the elderly.
"Not a lot of elderly people are getting sick, which tells me that the vaccine works," Douglas said.
Douglas said he's spoken to local school districts about ways to mitigate against further spread of the virus in schools, including recommending mask wearing, although districts cannot mandate masks under state law thanks to an executive order passed by Governor Ducey. Other mitigation strategies include social distancing and frequent hand washing.
"The message hasn't changed much since last year," Douglas said. "What has helped mitigate is vaccinations."
Eldon Merrell, the superintendent of Duncan Unified School District said his district hasn't seen that many student or staff absences since mid-August when they did have a surge of cases and absences in the district.
"It's just cycles, they hit earlier than earlier places I guess," Merrell said about why Duncan might have experienced an earlier cycle of COVID-19 cases, but that trend has now slowed down.
"We're a small school, we take care of what we need to take care of," Merrell said when asked what kind of mitigation strategies the district has put in place to help reduce the likelihood of another surge in the spread of the virus in the district. "There's nothing groundbreaking or anything fancy. We just take care of our people."
Thatcher and Safford superintendents Matt Petersen and A.J. Taylor did not immediately return messages left for them.