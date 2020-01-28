CLIFTON — At the Jan. 21 meeting of the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors, a brisk work session on employee compensation and retention took place.
Supervisors watched presentations on possible tweaks to county personnel policies as well as employee retention strategies, vacation accrual and merit based pay increases.
“I like that we’re doing something,” Supervisor Ron Campbell said.
The key will be making sure that the county is able to retain it’s workforce through competitive salaries and a fair, accepted way to distribute pay raises for its workers.
On the topic of needing more, Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt spoke briefly about the trip he took to deliver the concerns of the county to the Arizona House Transportation Committee. He didn’t go alone either as the county went with him, literally.
Brandishing a piece of the road leading to the Duncan Elementary School, Lunt told the committee members, “There’s literally millions of these. I’m sure I could go back and find a piece for everyone.”
Road conditions are the top constituent complaint in Greenlee County. “Forty-seven percent of Greenlee County roads are in poor condition,” Lunt said, noting the 33 percent of county’s bridges were also in bad shape.
In closing he thanked the committee for their service and said, “Thank you for understanding that the decisions you make here affect others.”
Footage of the Jan. 22 committee meeting can be found online at the Arizona Legislature’s website.