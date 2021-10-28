Ask Erin Mills about the world’s supply chain woes, she’ll tell you she’s been increasing her Botox injections to cover up her worry lines. She’s only half joking.
Mills, the office manager of Carpet, Tile and More in Safford, has spent the last 18 months cultivating all of the friends she possibly can in order to make sure her customers’ needs are met.
She’s collected cell phone numbers and spent hours commiserating with distributors.
“I’m resourceful,” Mills said. “I will bribe someone to get products. I send somebody coffee...It’s not fun and it may take a little longer, but (filling orders) is not undoable.”
With Christmas right around the corner, there’s been more talk than ever about the supply chain issues. The list of items in short supply seems to be growing all of the time and the impact is being felt in both Graham and Greenlee counties.
What’s the issue?
When COVID-19 hit, many factories shut down or slowed down because workers got sick or were in quarantine. As a result, shipping companies figured there would be less demand for items so they trimmed their schedules.
However, according to people who have studied the issue, people stuck at home actually overloaded the system by buying, buying, buying. Manufacturers also bought in huge quantities, fearful their supplies would run out.
Part of the problem, according to a New York Times article, is that shipping containers filled with protective gear were sent from China to West Africa and South Asia and because they don’t send products back to China, the containers got stuck there.
Companies willing to pay skyrocketing shipping prices are getting their merchandise, but not quickly.
And, those containers that have made it through to the United States have ended up stuck out in the ocean because of a lack of available docks and dock workers to unload them. Worse yet, there’s a lack of truck drivers to haul products away.
Part of her aggravation stems from the fact she can never predict when something will arrive, Mills said.
“The whole sales process is disrupted because I’m constantly calling manufacturers for what’s available before I let anyone like anything,” Mills said. “In 2019, I never had to tell a customer ‘I don’t know’ when they asked when something would be available.”
“I make calls all day long to find out what’s available and what’s not,” Mills said. “I’m constantly trying to keep aware of what’s on back order. Fortunately, because of the relationships I’ve made, I can get real-time information, like ‘How many boxes do you have in front of you?’”
Fortunately, Mills said if a particular flooring isn’t available, there are usually a few other options close to it.
Everyone she talks to is just as stressed as she, Mills said.
One of her suppliers in Georgia lost most of their truck drivers. They took jobs in the medical equipment industry when everyone began clamoring for protective gear, she said. It pays better.
Mills said she worries about small and medium-sized businesses should the situation extend much longer.
“This is a crisis and a crime for small businesses that don’t have the money to pay the extra fees,” Mills said. “The shipping costs are almost as much as the product is and they can’t compete.”
She typically raises prices twice a year and she’s been forced to do so monthly lately because of the shipping costs that have been passed on to her, she said.
Furniture
David Green of Green’s Furniture in Safford his distributors are passing on an extra 3-4% for shipping costs to him and his shipments have been coming in anywhere from three weeks to six months later than normal.
Fortunately, he still has products he can sell off the floor because most people don’t want to wait to buy, he said.
The last time he remembers anything like this happening was in the ‘70s when the government imposed rationing due to a gas shortage and skyrocketing prices.
“This is only going to end when Joe Biden’s not president,” Green said. “We need someone who can figure things out.”
Jeff Walneck of Walneck’s Safford Sewing Center has been having a bit of a problem getting vacuum cleaner bags, but he “had more problems at the beginning of the pandemic when everything was shut down.”
Still, he’s a little worried.
“I’ve been cautioned by my distributors that some things are going to be harder to come by, but we’ve been in business so long my contacts are better than most,” Walneck said. “Just like with everything else, you’ve just got to get through it.”
Lilly Curtis, the manager of Curtis Landscape and Irrigation, hasn’t been able to get any chlorine for pools in awhile and fruit trees are getting harder to come by.
She just received an order of pottery she placed a year ago and an order for canning jars was recently filled after months of waiting, she said.
She’s out of luck when it comes to garden hoses, though.
“We’ve not been able to get hoses in, they don’t have the supplies to make them,” Curtis said.
Medical supplies
Donna Lizarraga, Greenlee County EMS manager, said things are once again looking grim when it comes to medical supplies.
Tubing, gauze and solution — all items needed to start an IV — are on backorder and so are items needed when babies are delivered.
As for gloves, “we can get them, but we’re being told that the shortages are starting up again,” Lizarraga said.
Other shortages
Mt. Graham Safe House Executive Director Jeanette Ashton likes to buy cleaning supplies and paper products for the house in bulk online because it’s less expensive.
She’s not been able to do that in awhile.
“I’m ordering several different brands, two of this brand and two of that brand and so far that’s worked,” Ashton said.
She worries about the future, though.
Graham County Board of Supervisor Danny Smith said the bad guys have decided to take advantage of the situation. There’s a shortage of artificial Christmas trees this year and his mother-in-law recently stumbled upon a website selling them far below the normal asking price. Luckily she realized the website was fake before she entered her credit card number.
Tricia Garretth, co-owner of Gila Valley Made in downtown Safford said that although they’re having some problems getting wholesale items on time, for the most part they aren’t having issues getting domestically-produced items.
They are hearing from their local vendors that they’re having trouble getting supplies to make their products, however.
“When you hand-make something, you still have to have supplies,” Garreth said.
Eighty percent of the items in the store are either homemade or made domestically, she said.
As Christmas approaches, Garreth said she thinks the store will do well because they’ll have more of a unique variety of products than big box stores or online retailers.
“I think people need to have a mindset that because of these supply issues, what does it mean to buy local?” she said.
There are gifts for everybody in her store, including: charcuterie boards, bath products, baked goods, furniture, wooden toys for kids, kids clothing and DIY paint kits
Taylor Ludwig, co-owner, said the food they have in store, like beef jerky and baked goods are among their most popular items.
Debbie Bass has been selling craft and art supplies, beads and antiques on Main Street in Safford for eight years. Before that, she was located on 5th Avenue for years.
Although she’s having problems getting some fabrics and Sculpey clay in a timely manner, she said Debbie’s has plenty of options for people who want to make more personalized Christmas presents.
She’s got quilting fabrics and beads for jewelry, scrapbooking materials, car models, florals and cross stitching, knitting and tatting materials.
Jenny Howard, owner of Ginaveve’s Market Place, said that because she tries to buy domestic and Arizona-made products she’s been lucky as far as the market goes.
“I’m probably the one person that isn’t (having supply chain problems). I’m doing fine.”
However, her restaurant/coffee shop is having troubles getting chicken, eggs and plastic supplies in on time. There’s also been an issue with the syrups needed for coffee drinks.
“You do with what you can get,” Howard said.
She’s buying a different brand of chicken and eggs than she normally buys.
“It’s improvising and keeping the customer happy,” Howard said.
The opening of her Tiny Bean drive-through restaurant has been delayed because she’s been waiting for two 20-inch windows for four months now. She hopes she’ll be able to open before Thanksgiving.
Schools
Local schools aren’t exempt from the supply chain issues, either.
Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall said they’ve not yet received a bus they ordered a while back and Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert said they’re having problems getting food.
Every week they are told a different item or two is unavailable or will take longer to be delivered than before.
“It’s not because of production issues, but transportation issues on the supply chain,” Rickert said. “When we were able to plan and prepare in ways that gave us certain efficiencies, now we find ourselves having to make more steps to make sure students are provided for because of supply chain issues,”
It’s particularly a problem with kids who need to stick to a strict diet, like kids with diabetes.
“The implication of serving not what you planned to serve is substantial,” Rickert said.
They’re also having difficulties getting wood chips for their playground and zero paper, Rickert said. It’s taking months to get supplies now when before it took 6-8 weeks.
In Fort Thomas, Superintendent Shane Hawkins said they’ve been having trouble getting paper goods and utensils for the cafeteria.
The main problem, however, is that the cost for food has increased dramatically, he said.
Most students qualify for free lunch, but the district isn’t getting reimbursed by the government as much as they need to be, so the money is coming out of different parts of the district budget
Solomon Superintendent Kevin England said he is going back and forth between two food suppliers to get what they need for the cafeteria and, like the others, he’s having problems getting paper products, like toilet paper, to school promptly.
He’s been ordering paper products up to four months in advance.
Duncan Unified School District Superintendent Eldon Merrell said they, too, have been having difficulties finding styrofoam plates, and chicken.
There were major winter storms last year in Texas and nearby states – major chicken producing regions. Chicken volumes have also been low because the roosters Tyson began using for breeding didn’t meet their expectations. They’re now switching back.
The cafeteria is thinking about using washable plastic trays, Merrell said.
As for the chicken issue?
“We’ll take care of it. If we’re out of eggs, there’s plenty of people here who we can get them from around here,” Merrell said.
And if it comes down to it, they might serve beef tacos instead of chicken tacos, he said.