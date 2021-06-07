Moms and dads, if your children are wandering around the house claiming to be bored, your local librarians have your back. There is virtually something going on at each of their libraries every week day this summer.
If your kids like to experiment in the kitchen, Britta Schnebly from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extention Office will be teaching children ages 6-12 how to cook healthy and fun meals. She’ll be in Clifton on Mondays in June at 1:30 p.m. She’ll be Duncan on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
If your children want to know more about robots, the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extention Office’s Kim Johnson, will be teaching Duncan children about robotics on Wednesdays in June at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. She’ll be doing the same thing in Clifton on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be a Lego Robotics Camp in Clifton July 19 through July 22nd at 10 a.m.
This summer’s theme is Tails and Tales and the librarians are incorporating that into everything they can.
Duncan’s Summer Reading Program will be every Tuesday in June from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Clifton’s will be held every Wednesday. In Clifton, the little ones sessions (0-5-years-old) will be from 11 a.m. until noon June 8 and June 15. There will be five session for kids 6-12 from June 8 through July 7 at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Each session will have a theme, including chameleons, carbon footprints, bird feeders, light and shadows and Mad Libs.
The Clifton library will also be offering 3D Printing and Photography Fun classes this summer. The 3D course will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 16 through July 7. The photography class wil be offered at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, June 17 through July 1.
The librarians in Morenci are holding STEM Tuesdays June 8-June 22, July 6-July 13 for children ages 5-12. They’ll offer 30-minutes sessions at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
It’ll be Art Day on Wednesdays, June 9-June 23, July 7-July 14. Again, they’ll offer 30-minutes sessions at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Folks 17 and older can participate in Crafty Wednesdays on June 9, June 23 and July 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Story Time will be held on Thursdays for kids 30 months to 5 years at 10:30 a.m. and noon on June 10-June 24, July 8-July 15.
Teen Time Thursdays are scheduled for kids ages 12-17 at 2 p.m. on June 10-June 24, July 8-July 15.
Parents should also take note of two special events this summer.
On Tuesday, June 15 Wildman Phil will be showing off all sorts of exotic animals at Duncan Elementary school at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m., the Morenci librarians will be hosting Tails, Tales and Tea for children 5 and older. It’ll be an afternoon of tea and animal themed crafts and stories. They say fancy dress is encouraged, but not required.
Because space for some classes/events are limited, parents are encouraged to call ahead to see if reservations are required. The library numbers are:
Morenci: (928) 865-7042
Clifton: (928) 865-2461
Duncan: (928) 359-2094