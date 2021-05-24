When Phil Rakoci was a kid, he was fascinated by sharks. He wanted to know everything about them and would love to have studied them in their natural environment. The problem? He's from Arizona. So, he started studying and collecting other creatures most people are scared of - snakes, spiders, lizards.
His fascination with "misunderstood" critters stuck with him, so much so he studied zoology in college, has amassed a collection of roughly 150 animals from every continent except Antarctica and makes a living teaching others about them.
"I'm basically a little boy who never grew up," he said.
Rakoci, who now goes by the moniker "Wildman Phil" will be at Duncan Elementary School on June 15 with 10 to 15 of his menagerie. Duncan librarian Ashlee Germaine invited Rakoci to impart his wisdom as part of her summer reading program, the theme of which is "Tails to Tales."
The Casa Grande resident started out teaching at various colleges, but eventually realized most people would rather be entertained than educated. He decided to take his show on the road and "edutain" people of all ages. Prior to the pandemic his wife, Teddi Jo, would book 350 gigs a year for him. He's traveled to most states west of the Mississippi doing anywhere from one to six shows a day. In 2019, he estimates he reached out to about 35,000 people.
People of all ages can catch him at shows, festivals, fairs, comedy clubs, RV parks, churches, temples and libraries. He calls himself a "wildlife comedian" but his goal is a somewhat serious one.
"I want people to smile and laugh and have a good time, which has a lot to do with the ultimate goal," Rakoci said. "I want people to kind of connect with some of these animals because, as the late great, Steve Irwin said, people will protect what they love. So if we can get them to understand and possibly love and admire and in some way be interested in the animals, they'll of course protect them."
Many of Rakoci's animals were given to him by people who couldn't or no longer wanted to care for them or they were rescued from various circumstances. His largest alligator, seven-foot-long Amos, had been living at an alligator ranch in Texas that was forced to shut down.
Amos and his other alligators live in an enclosed pond. His snakes, spiders and bugs live in a climate-controlled room in his house. His iguanas have their own living quarters, as do his tortoises, turtles, hedgehogs, chuckwallas, Gila Monsters, etc.
"I have an old boat that's been completely redone. So it's full of water with a pollen filter and I've got about 25 turtles that live in there. So I literally have a boatload of turtles," he said with a laugh.
He typically only takes 10 to 15 animals with him when he travels, but it takes a lot of careful planning, he said. Naturally each critter has his own container, but Rakoci also makes sure the temperature is kept at the appropriate level.
Which animals he takes depends on who booked him, he said. Many times his shows are just for general education; others have themes. He's done shows with animals that have "super powers" or look like aliens and he's done Arizona-specific shows.
Over the years, the Rakocis and their five children would travel together, but the kids have since grown up. Nowadays, he relies on others to help him load and unload the animals. He's gotten so successful, he also has a social media coordinator. He's on Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube.
Although he can't pick a favorite critter, Rakoci admitted he has a particular fondness for teaching fourth and fifth graders.
"That may tell you more about me and my maturity level, but no, at that age they're old enough to get more of the jokes and understand some of the information," he said.
Although he has been bitten a time or two, most mishaps involve animals relieving themselves on him, Rakoci said.
There was this one time with a chameleon though...
"A chameleon during the show decided he wanted to show them how long its tongue was, which was amazing, it was great because it never happens, except that, he shot his tongue out into my nose and took something out of my nose," Rakoci said. "To this day, I have no idea what it was and it shocked me, but the audience thought it was a greatest thing ever. Honestly I wish I could replicate that and do it every month."