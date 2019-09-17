DUNCAN — It will be a special time in Duncan this weekend as the Greenlee County Fair celebrates its 100th anniversary.
The origin of the Greenlee County Fair dates back to 1916 but wouldn’t be realized until Oct. 25, 1919, when the fair was held for one day at the Union High School and drew a crowd size between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees.
This year, the fair celebrates its long-running heritage with a look back at its history in an exhibit that spans a century.
The fair opens Thursday, Sept. 19, at noon, with the carnival opening at 3 p.m. The Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative will be holding a free ice cream social beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Guests at the social can also participate in a scavenger hunt, with an opportunity to be entered to win a 32-inch TV, 10 bales of hay or a family movie night among other prizes.
“Take a photo of Willy Wirehand at each clue location and visit the Fair Office to complete the hunt. Everyone that finishes will be entered to win,” DVEC wrote.
The fair opens Friday at 8 a.m., but things begin to heat up around noon with a Dutch oven cookoff tasting. There will also be a number of family events, livestock shows and a performance by the Morenci High School Choir. A dance held at 8 p.m. marks the last event of the evening before the fairgrounds close at 11 p.m.
Saturday will see the fair parade proceed down Main Street in Duncan at 9 a.m. Then it’s a day of livestock and rodeo, with the Greenlee County Junior Livestock Association holding its auction at 3 p.m. and the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo at 6 p.m.
Sunday winds down with a community breakfast held by Greenlee Elite at 7:30 a.m. and a cowboy church service at 8:30 a.m, followed by team roping events and cleanup.
Find the full fair schedule online at https://greenleecountyfairgrounds.com/.