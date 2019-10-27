CLIFTON—A taste of high society is making its way to Chase Creek this weekend with the seventh annual Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala.
The event will be an all-weekend affair beginning on November 1 and running through the 3rd. For years, the show has brought together both local and international artists to compete for prizes in a competition that embodies the spirit of the southwest and Greenlee County.
“The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala will be holding its seventh annual juried art show and exhibition on November 1 and 2, from noon until 8 p.m., followed by a craft beer tasting event on the 3rd from 12:30 to 5:30 at the Galleria Coronado, located on historic Chase Creek Street in Clifton,” organizer Jon Stacy told the Copper Era. “There will be amazing artwork on display by both local and out-of-state artists, as well as live music, refreshments and of course great wine from Zarpara and Sonoita wineries.”
The event will also be sharing the street with the Fall Festival beginning on November 2. Vendors sell goods and organizers raise funds for scholarships that help local students. Both events together are expected to draw a crowd of hundreds to the street over the weekend.
“Whether you're an eclectic collector, an art enthusiast or just want to show the kids some local culture and fine art, this is the premier event of the year,” Stacy said. “We hope to see you there!”