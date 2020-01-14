DUNCAN — Another turn of the wheel brings cycling back to Greenlee County in 2020 with the return of the Javelina Chase.
The race starts in Duncan on March 28 with the Ghost Mine Rumble mountain bike races and a kid’s bike rodeo at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds.
On March 29, the race action moves to Lordsburg, N.M., with the Gravel Fun Ride and trail run through the Shakespeare Ghost Town.
Organizers also announced the addition of a new format for this year’s race, Doublet Teams.
“Athletes can form teams of two riders called ‘doublet’ and ride the 60 mile course as two-member teams,” they wrote. “Like in the famous annual Cap Epic Race in South Africa, the two teammates must ride the entire course together and must finish together. The team time will be taken on the front wheel of the second rider on the finish line. Four Doublet Divisions are offered for 2020: men, women, co-ed, and single speed.”
Organizers said they were excited about the addition of the new racing format.
For more information about the race visit https://javelinachase.com/. Participation in the events can be registered through http://www.swsportsreg.com/.