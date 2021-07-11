The Art Depot in Clifton brought in drummer Kevin Walker from Philadelphia last week to pass along his skills to area youngsters.
A professional hip hop dancer will be teaching their skills to teens July 20 and July 22 and to younger kids July 21 and July 23. The sessions will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Just a reminder, the Art Depot is offering other free classes over the next couple of weeks. The teen classes will be held at 10 a.m. and the younger children will attend class at 1 p.m.
July 15: Dream catchers for teens, salt painting for the younger kids
July 19: Ceramic glazing
July 20: Water gun art
July 21: Wood slice art for teens, slime for the young kids
The youth summer program was made possible by the Arizona Commission on the Arts through a relief grant and the Flinn Foundation Creative Communities Mini-Grant.
To sign up for any of the classes, message the Art Depot on Facebook or text Pamela at 928-965-0669.