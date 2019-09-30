MORENCI — Following on the heels of last month's campaign of suicide awareness, November will see the return of the Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk.
Beginning in 2017, the Coty Denogean Walk was organized by family members Ron and Theresa Campbell and honors its namesake as it spreads awareness for suicide prevention. Hundreds have turned out in past years to remember their fallen loved ones and to work against the scourge of suicide, which is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
The event is made possible thanks to the efforts of volunteers and the support of the community.
“All of you have helped make this event an awesome success in the past, and I hope that you can all participate with us again,” organizer Ron Campbell said. “Please help us to spread the word by sharing this with your friends, family, co-workers, or posting in your locations. This year, we have added a 50/50 raffle that will raise money for a Morenci scholarship in Coty’s name. Just another way of raising suicide awareness to our students and community. Above all, we hope and pray to make a difference. If we help just one . . .”
This year's walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Morenci High School football field, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be testimonials and a balloon release beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 2.1-mile, low-impact walk. Lunch will be provided to walkers.