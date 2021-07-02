Three Greenlee County residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of June 27, bringing the total number of people to have contracted the virus to 584, according to the Greenlee County Health Department.
Prior to the three most recent cases, the last patient to get the virus was on June 11 and before that, June 2.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 10 Greenlee County residents have died while battling COVID-19 since March 2020.
As of Friday, 44.7% of Greenlee County residents have been vaccinated. More than 4,100 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state.
Statewide, 49.6% of residents have been vaccinated and 27.4% of Graham County residents have been vaccinated.
According to the state, 895,873 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,961 of them have died.
As of July 1, 530 Arizonans were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 136 of them were in ICU. That compares to 4,484 hospitalized patients on Jan. 1 and 1,074 in ICU.